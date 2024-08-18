iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,160,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818,795 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

