iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is MBL Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819,689 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,228,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

