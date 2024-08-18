iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Down 10.0% in July

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,036,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 902,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

