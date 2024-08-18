iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 100,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 74,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 204,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. 525,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

