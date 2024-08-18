iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Trimmed by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,999 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

