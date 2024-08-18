iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.47 and its 200-day moving average is $342.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

