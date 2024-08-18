IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,155,800 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 893,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.
IsoEnergy Price Performance
Shares of ISENF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,385. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IsoEnergy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.