IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,155,800 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 893,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

Shares of ISENF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,385. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

IsoEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.