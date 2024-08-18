J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 904,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.36. 784,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.