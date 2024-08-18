JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $90.50

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.50 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.21). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 1,262,337 shares changing hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £627.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,740.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.44.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 1.95 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 2.15%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

