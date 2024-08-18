JOE Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $102.27 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. JOE has a total market cap of $102.27 million and $3.46 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded down 5% against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,075,252 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

