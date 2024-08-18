JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $15.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 9.9 %

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $182,619,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 786,310 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 612,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 514,858 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.