JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $17.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.