JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 95,378 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after buying an additional 287,684 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 363,073 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

