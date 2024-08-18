Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 91 ($1.16) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 85.40 ($1.09).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 82.70 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £422.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2,756.67 and a beta of 1.41. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.70 ($1.30). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23,333.33%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

