Jupiter Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $50.76 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.75897481 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 492 active market(s) with $42,062,260.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

