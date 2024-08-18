K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares cut shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.58.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99.

In other news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$1,725,075.00.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

