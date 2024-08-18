Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 15,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 238,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after acquiring an additional 497,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,199,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 11,881,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,272,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KGC

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.