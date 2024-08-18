Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,746,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after buying an additional 881,502 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,665,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after buying an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,803. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

