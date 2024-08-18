Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Down 0.2 %

KVYO stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,880 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth about $662,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.