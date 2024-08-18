K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.49

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and traded as low as $6.11. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 2,409 shares traded.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

