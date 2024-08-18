KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $8.04

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $8.04 or 0.00013417 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $948.95 million and approximately $572,066.18 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,971,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,971,705 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

