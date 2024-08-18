L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $228.50. 642,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,237. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.65 and a 200-day moving average of $218.30.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.43.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

