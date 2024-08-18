Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 991,800 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

LSEA stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $431.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $113,208.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,130,647.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,162 shares of company stock worth $4,457,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,543,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 214,250 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Stories

