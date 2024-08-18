LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Update

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 532.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

LCI Industries stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.67. 134,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.08. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.