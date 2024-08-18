Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $7.51. Leatt shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2,250 shares changing hands.

Leatt Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $46.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

