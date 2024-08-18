Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIF. Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,488,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,777,000.

Shares of LIF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 219,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,319. Life360 has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

