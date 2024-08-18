LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 895,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LFMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 371,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $217.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

