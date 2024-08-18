LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Up 8.1% in July

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of LIQT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

