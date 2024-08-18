Liquity USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.61 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $71.61 million and $76,226.76 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 71,729,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,729,925 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

