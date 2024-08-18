Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,890,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 19,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Up 7.5 %

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Motors Holdings LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002,245 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,953,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,252,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 491,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.