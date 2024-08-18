Lowland (LON:LWI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.82

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.82 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 132.50 ($1.69). Lowland shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.67), with a volume of 383,156 shares traded.

Lowland Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £353.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Lowland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lowland

Lowland Company Profile

In other news, insider Robert Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £65,000 ($82,992.85). Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

