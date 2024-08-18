LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 35,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $97.07. 3,472,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

