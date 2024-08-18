Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.12 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and approximately $185,402.97 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000032 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $186,089.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

