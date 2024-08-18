Mantle 1-Day Volume Reaches $58.50 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Mantle token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $58.50 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mantle has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.60074613 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $64,850,575.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

