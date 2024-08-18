Mantle Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.44 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $59.44 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.60074613 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $64,850,575.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

