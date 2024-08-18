Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,293. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

