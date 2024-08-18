Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,508 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 136,901 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 663,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after buying an additional 377,277 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 260,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,970. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

