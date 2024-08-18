Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,648 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,825,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,689,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. 4,917,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,730. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

