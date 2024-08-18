Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

