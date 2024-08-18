MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $105.05 million during the quarter. MarketWise had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%.

MarketWise Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.84. 176,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,603. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. MarketWise’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

