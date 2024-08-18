MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Releases Earnings Results

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $105.05 million during the quarter. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.46%.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 176,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.48. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

