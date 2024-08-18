Mason & Associates Inc Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 260,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $577.68. 2,728,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,914. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.38 and a 200-day moving average of $507.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $591.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.