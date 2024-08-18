Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $520.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $508.91.

MA stock opened at $468.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.17. The stock has a market cap of $435.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock valued at $730,399,436. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

