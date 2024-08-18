MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 21,098 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.31% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $48.00. 67,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $50.10.
Global X MLP ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
