MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 81,518 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 1,109.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,518 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,521,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2,807.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 397,922 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $12,415,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $9,434,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $7,873,000.

Shares of FMAR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 68,883 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

