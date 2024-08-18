MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,746 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,548,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071,258. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

