MBL Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 437,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,314 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,445,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 728,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 512,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,155,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 289,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,902,000.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CARY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.00. 92,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,411. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

Angel Oak Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.