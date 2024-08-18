MBL Wealth LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 29,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,424,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,170. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.