MBL Wealth LLC Has $743,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 96.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,000 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.12. 6,507,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

