MBL Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.48. 2,483,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

